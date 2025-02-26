Stacks of saxophones required for 2025 Walled City Music Festival in Derry

The Walled City Music Festival returns this March for its seventeenth edition, and this year’s festival will feature a number of events celebrating the sounds of the saxophone.

The festival is looking for stacks of saxophones to come and join in a sax celebration led by two of the world’s finest saxophone artists, Derry-born Gerard Mc Chrystal and Christopher Creviston (USA) in Foyleside Shopping Centre on Saturday 15 March at 1pm.

Players that are Grade 5 or above are invited to get involved, attend a short rehearsal on the morning of the performance and then join in a fun, showstopping staxophones performance right in the middle of Foyleside Shopping Centre, performing hits by James Brown, Abba, Coldplay and more.

Not only that, but the festival will welcome the Quay Quartet from Cork for a series of pop-up saxophone performances in venues and public spaces across the city centre on Friday 14 March, including The Sandwich Co. (12:00), Richmond Centre (13:00), The Ebrington Hotel (15:00) and Guildhall Square (16:00).

This will be followed by a dazzling display of brilliant saxophone music by Gerard McChrystal himself, alongside the Creviston Duo (saxophone/piano) and Co-Artistic Director of the Festival, Sabrina Hu (flute), in the Great Hall, Ulster University Magee on Friday evening.

Furthermore, continuing its tradition of supporting and encouraging new music, the Walled City Music Festival has invited six composers to create new works for saxophone and piano or electronics, which will be workshopped by one of Ireland’s leading composers, Linda Buckley, and given their first public performance in Ulster University on Saturday 15 March.

To get involved in any of the saxophone celebrations, visit walledcitymusic.com