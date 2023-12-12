Guuildhall Square will host two consecutive evenings of festive celebrations next week with Mayor Patricia Logue and entertainer Micky Doherty leading proceedings.

Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Patricia Logue has issued an open invite to local people of all ages to join her in Guildhall Square for the special, free Countdown to Christmas experience.

One of the highlights of Derry’s Christmas offering, it will run from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday December 21 and Friday December 22 and features live entertainment from carol singers, Christmas characters and a rumoured appearance from Santa Claus all beneath Ireland’s tallest Christmas tree.

Mayor Logue encouraged local people to come along, take photographs, enjoy the experience and sample some of the Christmas refreshments on offer.

Step into Christmas in Derry next Thursday and Friday. (Photo: Martin McKeown)

“I am delighted to extend an invite to all the families in the City and District to this new initiative which I hope will allow people to come together in our beautifully lit up city centre and soak up the festive atmosphere ahead of Christmas day,” she said.

“The town will be busy with people shopping and socialising on both nights and, if you’re passing through, I’d love to see you to enjoy some festive music, get a photograph with our festive characters or in our Christmas bauble and grab a hot chocolate or food at our stalls.

“While it may not be a white Christmas this year, with the aid of Santa’s magic there could be snowfall on both nights and maybe even an appearance from the man himself if children keep their eyes peeled.”

Local choirs singing on the Guildhall steps will include the Villagers, Voices of the Foyle, Hive and Momentum while festive music will also be played in between performances on the PA system.

The Mayor has issued an open invite to everyone to come along. (Lorcan Doherty Photography)

Countdown to Christmas will be a free event and is open to everyone, however donation buckets for the Mayor's Charities Foyle Hospice and The Ryan McBride Foundation will be in place on both evenings for those wishing to support the two amazing local charities.

Meanwhile there details of a number of carol services across the city over then coming week have been confirmed.

Derry Baptist Fellowship will host a Carol Service at the Verbal Arts Centre this Sunday, December 17 at 11.15am.

St Eugene’s Cathedral Carol Service will take place this Sunday, December 17 at 4pm, followed by St Columba’s Long Tower Church Carol Service on the same day at 6pm.

Derry’s Micky Doherty will be compere at the event. DER2244GS – 022

The Foyle Vineyard Church will host Candles and Carols followed by sweet treats at the same time, 6pm on Sunday.

The Thornhill Christmas Concert will be held at St Columb’s Cathedral – with special guest Doreen Curran on Monday, December 18 at 7.30pm and tickets are priced ickets £7.50pp / £25 per group of 4 via www.stcolumbsschoolofmusic.com/events.