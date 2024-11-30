Suddenly... Billy Ocean confirmed for Derry's Jazz Festival 2025
The musician, whose back catalogue includes the hits singles Suddenly, Get Outta My Dreams, Love Really Hurts Without You, Red Light Spells Danger and Caribbean Queen, will be performing over the annual May Bank Holiday festival.
Joe Gallagher Entertainments confirmed the talent star’s appearance as they announced that in association with Millennium Forum productions, they will “proudly present the legendary Billy Ocean performing live at the Millennium Forum on Saturday, May 3, 2025”.
“Join us during the City of Derry Jazz Festival for an unforgettable evening,” a spokesperson said.
Billy will join a stellar list of stars who have performed at the Millennium Forum during previous instalments of the Derry Jazz Festival.
Tickets go on sale Monday December 2 at 9.30 am.
To book your spot contact the Millennium Forum Box Office from Monday on 02871264455 option 1, or visit www.millenniumforum.co.uk
