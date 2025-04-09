Talk on Peck family of Prehen to be held in Derry hotel

By Brendan McDaid
Published 9th Apr 2025, 11:36 BST
A presentation/ talk will be given by Daniel Calley about the Peck family of Prehen House in the Everglades Hotel, Prehen at 7.30pm on April 14.

Daniel, a very good friend of the Peck family, is originally from Virginia, and is now living in County Derry.

He is the current Chairperson of the Ulster Architectural Heritage Foundation, and is also an expert on historic houses. Daniel is the author of ‘City of Derry: An Historical Gazetteer’.

A spokesperson for the event said: “Much has been written about the famous Knox family of Prehen but the Peck family who came to Prehen in the 1970s have a very interesting background and history which will be brought very much to life by Daniel in his talk at the Everglades.”

Prehen House.Prehen House.
To cover expenses there will be a small admission charge of £6.

For further information please call George at Prehen Historical and Environmental Society 07840088736 or Bridgeen at Newbuildings and District Archaeological and Historical Society 07780379022.

