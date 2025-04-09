The Human League, The Undertones and Nik Kershaw to share bill at Letterkenny Summer Sessions
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Summer Sessions is a festival series Live At The Big Top, located beside Kiltoy Roundabout, Letterkenny which will see Irish and International artists take to the stage during Summer 2025 with a variety of shows for different genres and audiences.
The Human League play the festival on Thursday, August 21, 2025 alongside their special guests Nik Kershaw and his full band, and The Undertones.
Tickets are priced from €54.90 plus booking fee. Gates open at 5.30pm.
The organisers say the main objective of this series is to increase the tourism offering in Letterkenny throughout the Summer and to boost the local economy whilst promoting the arts.
Other shows currently announced as part of Summer Sessions 2025 include The Saw Doctors on Saturday, August 16, Picture This on Friday, August 22 and Saturday, August 23.
More shows are to be announced at a future date.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.