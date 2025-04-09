The Human League, The Undertones and Nik Kershaw to share bill at Letterkenny Summer Sessions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Human League will be joined by The Undertones and Nik Kershaw at Summer Sessions, Letterkenny, this August.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Summer Sessions is a festival series Live At The Big Top, located beside Kiltoy Roundabout, Letterkenny which will see Irish and International artists take to the stage during Summer 2025 with a variety of shows for different genres and audiences.

The Human League play the festival on Thursday, August 21, 2025 alongside their special guests Nik Kershaw and his full band, and The Undertones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are priced from €54.90 plus booking fee. Gates open at 5.30pm.

The Human League will be joined by The Undertones and Nik Kershaw at Summer Sessions, Letterkenny, this August.

The organisers say the main objective of this series is to increase the tourism offering in Letterkenny throughout the Summer and to boost the local economy whilst promoting the arts.

Other shows currently announced as part of Summer Sessions 2025 include The Saw Doctors on Saturday, August 16, Picture This on Friday, August 22 and Saturday, August 23.

More shows are to be announced at a future date.