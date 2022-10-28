The swinging sixties are set to return with a bang this November as an all-star line-up unites for a special Derry gig at the Millennium Forum this Saturday, November 5.

Sixties Gold will bring together some of the best loved names from this iconic era for what’s sure to be a night to remember for fans of all ages.

These include The Tremeloes featuring ‘The One and Only’ Chesney Hawkes; Herman’s Hermits; Marmalade; Spencer James of The Searchers and Gerry’s Pacemakers.

Special guest from the USA will be Gary Puckett from Union Gap.

Chesney Hawkes stayed in the number one spot for five weeks in 1991 when he released the song ‘the One and Only’, and followed up with numerous other singles.

The song, which remains instantly recognisable today, came from the film Buddy’s Song, in which Hawkes starred.

Speaking ahead of the new tour Chesney Hawkes said: “I’m so excited to be a part of these shows. I always love playing with the rest of the guys from The Tremeloes and getting to share a bill with so many other fantastic performers is a real honour.

Chesney Hawkes is Derry bound.

“For me, what’s special about music from the 60s is that so much of still sounds fresh today and it’s thrilling to be taking a show like this on the road and playing to older fans as well as new ones. We see such a diverse age range in the audience and I think that’s fantastic.”

He added: “Audiences in Northern Ireland are renowned for their enthusiasm and warm reception – something which I experienced first-hand when I was over in August as part of Let’s Rock NI. The crowd certainly lived up to their reputation so I’m buzzing to get back!”

Special guest star Gary Puckett may normally reside in Florida but he said he’s excited to return for this tour.

He commented: “It was a privilege to be asked to be part of Sixties Gold. It’s sure to be a very special tour and I’m excited to introduce some new ears to a few golden oldies!”

The Tremeloes

Sixties Gold comes to the Millennium Forum Derry on Saturday November 5.

Audiences can expect to hear hits such as ‘Silence is Golden’ from The Tremeloes, Herman’s Hermits’ big hit ‘I’m Into Something Good’, ‘Ob-La-Di Ob-La-Da’ from Marmalade and Gerry’s Pacemakers with their inimitable ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’.

Spencer James of The Searchers will no doubt play the catchy ‘Sweets for my Sweets’ while Gary Puckett’s belters include ‘Young Girl’ and ‘Lady Willpower’.

Promotor David Hull said: “Sixties Gold will give fans a chance to hear some of the most iconic hits from that decade. It’s a rare opportunity to get so many legendary artists on the same bill and one that is not to be missed.”

Marmalade.