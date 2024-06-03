Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Millennium Forum has announced that The Undertones will return to its stage on Friday February 14, 2025.

Tickets for the Valentine’s Day gig will go on sale from the Box Office at 10am on Friday 7th June.

The Undertones emerged from Derry in 1976, the result of five friends – John O’Neill, Damian O’Neill, Feargal Sharkey, Billy Doherty and Michael Bradley- learning how to play basic rock and roll.

Practicing in their bedrooms eventually led to the band recording John O’Neill’s ‘Teenage Kicks’ in 1978 on Terri Hooley's Good Vibrations label in Belfast. The legendary DJ John Peel received a copy and liked it so much he played it twice in a row on his radio show.

The Undertones signed with Sire Records and ‘Teenage Kicks’ was re-released, resulting in the band's first appearance on Top Of The Pops. Over the next five years, John O Neill crafted further pop gems such as `Here Comes The Summer`, ‘Jimmy Jimmy`, `You’ve Got My Number (Why Don’t You Use It)’ and ‘Wednesday Week’ whilst Damian O’Neill and Michael Bradley contributed ‘My Perfect Cousin’. They also recorded four highly acclaimed LPs. Indeed, they almost enjoyed the life of professional musicians. In 1983 Feargal Sharkey left the band to pursue a solo career and the remaining members decided to call it a day.

In 1999 The Undertones reconvened to once again perform their two-minute, three and a half chord songs to a new generation of fans. Fellow Derryman Paul McLoone replaced Feargal Sharkey and his vocal prowess and electric onstage presence soon convinced any doubters that he was more than capable of doing the job. Over the last 25 years since they reformed, The Undertones have toured around the world and are playing better than ever. This convinced the band that it’s about time they record and release a first ever live album.