Music legends The Wolfe Tones are to perform in Letterkenny next summer as they mark 60 years since the band formed.

The Wolfe Tones’ 60th Anniversary Live At The Big Top Concert will feature special guests and will be staged in Letterkenny on Saturday, August 17 2024.

Tickets for the event, which has been billed as a ‘North West farewell’ ahead of the band’s retirement, will go on sale this Friday, December 1 at 10am.

Earlier this year the Wolfe Tones set record attendance numbers at Electric Picnic, and recently sold out two nights at Dublin’s 3Arena and a night at Galway Summer Sessions.

The Wolfe Tones will be playing in Letterkenny in the summer of 2024.

The Letterkenny Summer Sessions has been organised with Promoter MCD and a spokesperson said: “This not to be missed concert is a North West farewell of this most legendary Irish group as they celebrate their 60th anniversary and retire in October 2024.

"Tickets €47.90 +b.fee on sale Friday, December 1 at 10AM from www.Tickets.ie. Follow Summer Sessions on all social media platforms for more info."

From humble beginnings in Dublin, to the hallowed halls of Carnegie Hall, New York and the Paris Olympia, The Wolfe Tones have enthralled generations of Irish music fans around the globe in their own unique style.

In a career spanning from 1964 to 2024, the group have become cherished by the Irish across the world, and their music is heard wherever the diaspora gathers.

Letterkenny Summer Sessions is a brand new series of concerts in a Big Top Marquee at Kiltoy, Letterkenny during August 2024 with an audience capacity of up to 4,500.