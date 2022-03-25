Tickets for Nile Rodgers & CHIC live in Derry on sale today

Nile Rodgers & Chic are returning to Derry after their amazing show at The Venue during the City of Culture year nine years ago.

The multi Grammy-award winning composer, producer, arranger and guitarist will take to the stage with CHIC at St Columbs Park on Sunday, June 26.

Nile Rodgers last performed in Derry in 2013 with two sold out gigs as part of the City of Culture celebrations. For many, the gigs were ‘the’ best ever concerts held in the city.

Demand is expected to be high for the tickets which will be available online at the following link from 10am: www.eventbrite.com/e/nile-rodgers-chic-tickets-304225114507Back in 2013 Nile Rodgers told Celtronic he would love to come back.

Speaking back then he said the Derry show at Ebrington had been “exciting as hell”.

“It was the kind of show where we just leave everything on the stage, it was perfect,” he said, adding: