A limited amount of extra tickets have been released for the Live at the Square Beyond the City gig on Friday, August 25.

"Joining him will be the phenomenal Cheryl-Ann, the electrifying TeleZura, the rhythmic Paper Tides, and the soul-stirring voice of Róisín O! Together, they make an unmissable line-up that promises a night filled with talent, energy, and excitement,” said the promoters.