Tickets selling fast for Ryan McMullan gig at Ebrington

Portaferry singer-songwriter Ryan McMullan is set to close out the summer in style with a headline concert at Ebrington this weekend.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 21st Aug 2023, 09:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 09:34 BST
Mayor Patricia Logue pictured with singer Ryan McMullan, backing artists Cheryl Ann and TeleZura , event officials and the Starrs family who won tickets to the event at the official launch of his forthcoming gig ‘Live in the Square’, Ebrington on 25th August. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2331GS – 67Mayor Patricia Logue pictured with singer Ryan McMullan, backing artists Cheryl Ann and TeleZura , event officials and the Starrs family who won tickets to the event at the official launch of his forthcoming gig ‘Live in the Square’, Ebrington on 25th August. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2331GS – 67
A limited amount of extra tickets have been released for the Live at the Square Beyond the City gig on Friday, August 25.

"Joining him will be the phenomenal Cheryl-Ann, the electrifying TeleZura, the rhythmic Paper Tides, and the soul-stirring voice of Róisín O! Together, they make an unmissable line-up that promises a night filled with talent, energy, and excitement,” said the promoters.

For tickets: https://linktr.ee/liveatthesquarederry

