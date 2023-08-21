Tickets selling fast for Ryan McMullan gig at Ebrington
Portaferry singer-songwriter Ryan McMullan is set to close out the summer in style with a headline concert at Ebrington this weekend.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 21st Aug 2023, 09:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 09:34 BST
A limited amount of extra tickets have been released for the Live at the Square Beyond the City gig on Friday, August 25.
"Joining him will be the phenomenal Cheryl-Ann, the electrifying TeleZura, the rhythmic Paper Tides, and the soul-stirring voice of Róisín O! Together, they make an unmissable line-up that promises a night filled with talent, energy, and excitement,” said the promoters.
For tickets: https://linktr.ee/liveatthesquarederry