Top Ten things to do for St Patrick's Day 2024: Derry, Strabane, Buncrana, Moville and Limavady

Moville St Patrick's Day parade and events: In north Inishowen, Moville has a whole weekend of celebrations planned, culminating on Sunday March 17 with the annual parade, which gets under way at 2.30pm with music from the Keltic Knights in the town centre from 2pm to 5pm. Prior to this, on Friday there will be music, bingo and quizzing at various venues in the town including St Eugene’s Hall, Rosato’s and The Corner Bar. On Saturday there will a 5km family Fun Run from The Big Tree at 11am. This will be followed by a Car Treasure Hunt starting from Maguire’s Bar at 4pm (Entry 20 euro per car). On Saturday evening The Trawlerman Bar will host Ceol agus Rince Traidisiúnta from 10pm. Photo: Brendan McDaid