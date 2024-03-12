Top Ten things to do for St Patrick's Day 2024: Derry, Strabane, Buncrana, Moville and Limavady

Here’s our handy guide to what’s on where and when.
1. Derry St Patrick’s Day parade.
The Derry St Patrick’s Day Spring Carnival Parade will set off at 3pm from Bishop Street Car Park bound for Strand Road car park via the Diamond, Shipquay Street, Queen's Quay roundabout and Strand Road on Sunday March 17 and organisers the North West Carnival Initiative have themed this year's parade ‘Out of the Darkness Into the Light’. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2311GS – 59 Photo: George Sweeney
2. Strabane St Patrick's Day
Strabane St Patrick's Day: Strabane will be a hive of activity on Sunday from 1pm to 4pm with the annual parade in the town setting off at 2pm from Holy Cross College, Melmount Road. Among the many events there will be family friendly entertainment, arts and crafts activity and live music from various trad groups at The Alley, with home-made stew and light refreshments on offer. Photo: DCSDC
3. Buncrana St Patrick's Day parade and events
Buncrana St Patrick's Day parade and events: There will be lots of floats, bands and attractions around Inishowen's largest town for the festivities this year. There will kids' activities before and after the parade, while pubs are hosting live music, and there will be band playing in the Market Square from 1pm to 2.30pm ahead of the parade setting off at 3pm along the usual route. Pictured at a previous Buncrana St Patrick's Day parade are John Porter (right) with young Buncrana GAA players. DER1118GS028 Photo: George Sweeney
4. Moville St Patrick's Day parade and events
Moville St Patrick's Day parade and events: In north Inishowen, Moville has a whole weekend of celebrations planned, culminating on Sunday March 17 with the annual parade, which gets under way at 2.30pm with music from the Keltic Knights in the town centre from 2pm to 5pm. Prior to this, on Friday there will be music, bingo and quizzing at various venues in the town including St Eugene’s Hall, Rosato’s and The Corner Bar. On Saturday there will a 5km family Fun Run from The Big Tree at 11am. This will be followed by a Car Treasure Hunt starting from Maguire’s Bar at 4pm (Entry 20 euro per car). On Saturday evening The Trawlerman Bar will host Ceol agus Rince Traidisiúnta from 10pm. Photo: Brendan McDaid