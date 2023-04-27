Unstoppable: Mayor Sandra Duffy hosts reception for Stage Beyond Theatre company in Derry
Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council Sandra Duffy has hosted Stage Beyond theatre group at a special reception at the Guildhall in Derry ahead of the local theatre company for adults with learning disabilities staging their annual variety showcase ‘Unstoppable’ in St Columb’s Hall on June 24. Tickets can be booked by emailing [email protected]
By Jim McCafferty Photography
Published 27th Apr 2023, 08:57 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 08:58 BST
Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.
1. The Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Sandra Duffy, hosted a special reception in the Guildhall for Stage Beyond, the award-winning local theatre company for adults with learning disabilities during which she also helped launch their upcoming annual variety showcase ‘Unstoppable’ which will be performed in St Columb’s Hall on 24th June 2023. Stage Beyond members and staff are pictured with the Mayor on the steps of the Guildhall. Tickets for the show can be booked by emailing [email protected]
The Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Sandra Duffy, hosted a special reception in the Guildhall for Stage Beyond, the award-winning local theatre company for adults with learning disabilities during which she also helped launch their upcoming annual variety showcase ‘Unstoppable’ which will be performed in St Columb’s Hall on 24th June 2023. Stage Beyond members and staff are pictured with the Mayor on the steps of the Guildhall. Tickets for the show can be booked by emailing [email protected]Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
2. Stage Beyond’s award-winning Inspirational Board Chairperson Bernie Shiels pictured with the Mayor Councillor Sandra Duffy who hosted a special reception in the Guildhall on Tuesday.
Stage Beyond’s award-winning Inspirational Board Chairperson Bernie Shiels pictured with the Mayor Councillor Sandra Duffy who hosted a special reception in the Guildhall on Tuesday. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
3. Stage Beyond veteran Frank Nelis ‘ties in’ with the Mayor Councillor Sandra Duffy who hosted a special reception in the Guildhall on Tuesday. Included in the photo is member Hollie Hunter.
Stage Beyond veteran Frank Nelis ‘ties in’ with the Mayor Councillor Sandra Duffy who hosted a special reception in the Guildhall on Tuesday. Included in the photo is member Hollie Hunter. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
4. ‘Unstoppable’! - Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Sandra Duffy, hosted a special reception in the Guildhall for Stage Beyond, the award-winning local theatre company for adults with learning disabilities based at the Millennium Forum during which she also helped launch their upcoming annual variety showcase ‘Unstoppable’ which will be performed in St Columb’s Hall on 24th June 2023. Included with the Mayor are, from left to right, Seamus McIntyre, Bernie Shiels (Board Chair), Jean Dunn (Lead drama facilitator), Kevin Harkin, Bernie Mullen (Communications officer), and Dee Conaghan, (Artistic Director). Tickets for the show can be booked by emailing [email protected] (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)
‘Unstoppable!' - Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Sandra Duffy, hosted a special reception in the Guildhall for Stage Beyond, the award-winning local theatre company for adults with learning disabilities based at the Millennium Forum during which she also helped launch their upcoming annual variety showcase ‘Unstoppable’ which will be performed in St Columb’s Hall on 24th June 2023. Included with the Mayor are, from left to right, Seamus McIntyre, Bernie Shiels (Board Chair), Jean Dunn (Lead drama facilitator), Kevin Harkin, Bernie Mullen (Communications officer), and Dee Conaghan, (Artistic Director). Tickets for the show can be booked by emailing [email protected] (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography