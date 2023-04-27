Unstoppable: Mayor Sandra Duffy hosts reception for Stage Beyond Theatre company in Derry

1 . The Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Sandra Duffy, hosted a special reception in the Guildhall for Stage Beyond, the award-winning local theatre company for adults with learning disabilities during which she also helped launch their upcoming annual variety showcase ‘Unstoppable’ which will be performed in St Columb’s Hall on 24th June 2023. Stage Beyond members and staff are pictured with the Mayor on the steps of the Guildhall. Tickets for the show can be booked by emailing [email protected]

The Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Sandra Duffy, hosted a special reception in the Guildhall for Stage Beyond, the award-winning local theatre company for adults with learning disabilities during which she also helped launch their upcoming annual variety showcase ‘Unstoppable’ which will be performed in St Columb’s Hall on 24th June 2023. Stage Beyond members and staff are pictured with the Mayor on the steps of the Guildhall. Tickets for the show can be booked by emailing [email protected] Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography