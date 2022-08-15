Wake me up before you Gaga! Great Eighties 'under the' stars shine

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Michael returned with a great performance of all his top classics

A double header for those who love their '80s music, in particular two of the world's most highly recognisable acts in the guise of Fastlove as George Michael and Radio Gaga with a great rendition of Queen classics, all in one night

“Under the Stars” two of the best acts delivered a tribute to music royalty, celebrating the all-time musical legends.

First up was the world’s favourite George Michael celebration, now touring in 18 countries worldwide, direct from London’s West End, returning with all of his original hits including Wham classics that got the crowd bopping with absolutely superb versions that were seamless from song to song.

A lot of tributes are either look-alikes that sound terrible or sound-alikes that look nothing like the original artist.

But the hype is real when it comes to this chap because you could actually think he`s the real deal, such is the accuracy of his portrayal.

A great performance and real breath of fresh air, joining Radio Gaga on stage for an awesome rendition later on, he had the crowd eating out of his hands.

Then onto another superbly accurate tribute, headlining the show, the phenomenal Radio Gaga, who performed mega hits of one of the greatest rock bands of all time.

In an age where modern music can have you reaching to switch off the radio, you can be assured of hit after hit, presented in a manner that honours and stays faithful to classics we remember from Wembley 1986 and beyond.

They played all the hits including Bohemian Rhapsody, Somebody To Love, I Want To Break Free and We Are The Champions.

If you manage to see these, spread the word because they are two stand-out class acts who can pull it out of the bag live.

Tribute acts have taken off massively in the last five years and, as new artists coming through often sample or take huge influence from originators of rock, what better way to embrace them than be reminded of where it all started?