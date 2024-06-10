Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The giant Molly bed public artwork has been installed as part of Derry’s Yes! Festival which will see events taking place in Derry and Donegal throughout the next week.

We took a dander over to Ebrington Square this morning to have a look at the giant art work, which is also expected to have an interactive headboard fitted.

The Molly Bed has been created by Derry designer Tracey Lindsay. It is one of eight major projects taking place as part of the Yes festival in Derry & Donegal. ‘Yes’ is the closing chapter of an international project staged in different locations across Europe over the past two years. It is celebrating themes related to James Joyce’s Ulysses.

Ebrington Square will also host the free-to-attend world premiere of Sirencircus, a mammoth production with up to 200 musicians and participants taking place around the Molly Bed this Sunday, June 16 from 4pm – 6pm.

The Molly bed at Ebrington Square.