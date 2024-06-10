WATCH: Molly Bed installation under way in Derry as part of the week-long Yes Festival
and live on Freeview channel 276
We took a dander over to Ebrington Square this morning to have a look at the giant art work, which is also expected to have an interactive headboard fitted.
The Molly Bed has been created by Derry designer Tracey Lindsay. It is one of eight major projects taking place as part of the Yes festival in Derry & Donegal. ‘Yes’ is the closing chapter of an international project staged in different locations across Europe over the past two years. It is celebrating themes related to James Joyce’s Ulysses.
Ebrington Square will also host the free-to-attend world premiere of Sirencircus, a mammoth production with up to 200 musicians and participants taking place around the Molly Bed this Sunday, June 16 from 4pm – 6pm.
Full details of the other festival events are available here: https://www.derryjournal.com/news/people/giant-outdoor-bed-public-artwork-to-be-unveiled-at-ebrington-as-part-of-yes-festival-in-derry-and-donegal-4658001
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.