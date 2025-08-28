John Cena clashes with Logan Paul, and the World Heavyweight Championship is defended in a four-way battle at this weekend’s Clash in Paris!

The WWE make their PLE debut in Paris this weekend.

Clash in Paris marks the culmination of a month of WWE shows across Europe, including the United Kingdom.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the event, including what time and what day it’s scheduled to take place, to avoid missing out.

The WWE make their return to France this weekend with the capital’s very first premium live event in history - Clash in Paris.

The show, set to take place at the Paris La Défense Arena, is the second PLE that the country has hosted, and given the reaction to their last event there, expect quite the noisy crowd to set the tone from the outset.

In 2024, the WWE brought their Backlash PLE to Lyon, and the atmosphere at that event has reverberated across the WWE Universe. Numerous chants and sing-a-longs, including a now iconic karaoke to Randy Orton’s entrance, have led to other crowds across the world to follow suit: turning the shows into the more familiar, sporting events that many of us in the United Kingdom know and love.

Who doesn’t enjoy crowd involvement? Mass crowd participation, that is, not someone singling someone else out.

So, as the WWE bid another farewell to Europe as part of their most recent tour once again, here’s everything you need to know ahead of this weekend’s premium live event- including UK start time and who your current champions are.

What time does WWE Clash in Paris start in the United Kingdom?

The Parisian PLE is scheduled to broadcast live from 7pm BST on Sunday, August 31, with on-demand repeats available shortly after the show.

Where can I watch WWE Clash in Paris in the United Kingdom?

The latest addition to the WWE’s PLE calendar can be watched, alongside several other WWE-related shows including Raw, SmackDown and Unreal, through Netflix in the UK.

What matches have been announced so far for WWE Clash in Paris?

There is one last episode of Friday Night SmackDown to take place, but with the recent trend of the WWE hosting five-match PLEs (apart from when it is one of their “Big Four” events), there is the likelihood that this is the final card for the show.

But as they always advertise, the card is subject to change

WWE Clash in Paris - current matches announced

World Heavyweight Championship - Fatal Four-Way: Seth Rollins (c) v CM Punk v Jey Uso v LA Knight

John Cena v Logan Paul

Roman Reigns v Bronson Reed

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) v Nikki Bella

Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook Match: Sheamus v Rusev

What is the next WWE PLE after Clash in Paris?

September seems to be a busy month for the WWE this year, with two huge shows set to take place throughout the month.

The WWE’s collaboration with Mexican promotion AAA continues with Worlds Collide: Las Vegas taking place on September 12, followed by a brand new addition to the WWE calendar, Wrestlepalooza (shout out Paul Heyman and ECW), which is scheduled for September 20.

Who are the current WWE Champions heading into WWE SmackDown and Clash in Paris?

As of writing, here are your current WWE champions across Raw, SmackDown and NXT

Raw

World Heavyweight Championship : Seth Rollins (won at SummerSlam, August 2 2025)

: Seth Rollins (won at SummerSlam, August 2 2025) Intercontinental Championship : Dominik Mysterio (won at WrestleMania 41, April 20 2025)

: Dominik Mysterio (won at WrestleMania 41, April 20 2025) Women’s World Championship : Vacant

: Vacant Women’s Intercontinental Championship : Becky Lynch (won at Money In The Bank, June 7 2025)

: Becky Lynch (won at Money In The Bank, June 7 2025) World Tag Team Championship: The Judgement Day (Finn Balor and JD McDonagh) (won June 30 2025)

SmackDown

Undisputed WWE Championship : Cody Rhodes (won at SummerSlam, August 3 2025)

: Cody Rhodes (won at SummerSlam, August 3 2025) United States Championship : Solo Sikoa (won at Night of Champions, June 28 2025)

: Solo Sikoa (won at Night of Champions, June 28 2025) WWE Women’s Championship : Tiffany Stratton (won on January 3 2025)

: Tiffany Stratton (won on January 3 2025) WWE Women’s United States Championship : Giulia (won on June 27 2025)

: Giulia (won on June 27 2025) WWE World Tag Team Championship: The Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis) (won on July 11 2025)

NXT

NXT Championship : Oba Femi (won at NXT New Year’s Evil, January 7 2025)

: Oba Femi (won at NXT New Year’s Evil, January 7 2025) NXT North American Championship : Ethan Page (won on May 27 2025)

: Ethan Page (won on May 27 2025) NXT Women’s Championship : Jacy Jayne (won on May 27 2025)

: Jacy Jayne (won on May 27 2025) NXT North American Women’s Championship : Sol Ruca (won at NXT Stand and Deliver, April 19 2025)

: Sol Ruca (won at NXT Stand and Deliver, April 19 2025) NXT Tag Team Championship : Darkstate (Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin) (won at NXT Heatwave, August 24 2025)

: Darkstate (Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin) (won at NXT Heatwave, August 24 2025) NXT Heritage Cup: Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo (won on June 24 2025)

Titles that cross multiple brands

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship : Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair (won at SummerSlam, August 2 2025)

: Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair (won at SummerSlam, August 2 2025) WWE Speed Championship : El Grande Americano (won May 7 2025)

: El Grande Americano (won May 7 2025) WWE Women’s Speed Championship: Sol Ruca (won April 16 2025)

Who are your picks to win ahead of WWE Clash in Paris? Drop an email to the writer of this article with your predictions or how you would fantasy book the last few shows John Cena will be appearing at.