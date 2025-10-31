The final episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, ahead of Saturday Night’s Main Event, could be an explosive finale.

The WWE are set for one final episode of Friday Night SmackDown before this weekend’s huge Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre are once again set to face each other ahead of their WWE Undisputed Championship match at the upcoming event.

But what could Drew have in store - and what time do we need to tune in to watch the episode live this evneing?

Will Saturday Night's Main Event finally be the night Drew McIntyre ends his four-year WWE Championship drought?

The final episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown ahead of this weekend’s supershow takes place this evening, with all eyes this side of the Atlantic on what McIntyre has in store for Cody Rhodes ahead of their WWE Undisputed Championship match. From the sounds of things, Drew might have something planned to start ‘his’ story - at least, that’s what he told me in our most recent interview ahead of the match.

But indeed, the Scottish Warrior was granted another shot at Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship after the mysterious assault on Jacob Fatu. McIntyre may never get a better opportunity, as the reigning champion has been stuck in a weeks-long slump, failing to secure a win since his victory over McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza.

What could Drew McIntyre have planned ahead of the WWE Undisputed Championship match against Cody Rhodes ahead of their Saturday Night's Main Event bout? | WWE

Frustration has been visibly boiling over for The American Nightmare on multiple episodes of SmackDown, and with both champion and challenger scheduled to be in attendance tonight, an explosive confrontation seems all but guaranteed.

Alongside that, a returning WWE Women’s superstar will be explaining the reasons for her shocking actions last week, the US Championship is once again up for an open challenge and former Women’s champions collide on the final episode of WWE television before this weekend’s huge event.

But what time do you need to tune in this evening in the United Kingdom to follow all the action?

What time is WWE Friday Night SmackDown starting in the UK tonight?

Another late one for the UK WWE Universe, but not quite as late as other weekends - tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown is scheduled to air live on Netflix from 12am GMT on November 1, with on-demand repeats available shortly after broadcast.

What’s been announced so far for WWE Friday Night SmackDown?

Alongside scheduled appearances by Randy Orton, Sami Zayn and Chelsea Green, the following segments and matches have been slated for this evening’s episode.

Jade Cargill Explains the Vicious Attack on Tiffany Stratton

A storm has arrived in Salt Lake City, and her name is Jade Cargill.

In her first appearance in nearly a month, Cargill is set to address the WWE Universe following her vicious assault on WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton last week. Mere moments after helping Stratton fend off an attack from Giulia and Kiana James, Cargill turned on "Tiffy Time," making her motivations crystal clear: she is willing to do whatever it takes to become a World Champion in WWE.

With their title match set for this Saturday, the landscape of the women's division could shift again tonight.

The Men’s United States Open Challenge returns

The Men's United States Open Challenge has become an exciting staple of Friday Night SmackDown, a tradition now carried forward by new champion Ilja Dragunov.

The Mad Dragon is coming off a successful—though complicated—first defence against Aleister Black, an outcome influenced by the returning Damian Priest, who clearly still has unfinished business with Black and his wife, Zelina Vega. Tonight, Dragunov continues the challenge, awaiting his next challenger.

Will Black and Vega retaliate against Priest? And who will step up to test the might of the champion on this All Hallows' Eve edition of SmackDown?

Alexa Bliss v Nia Jax

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss reignites a lengthy and complex history with her former friend and rival, Nia Jax. The Irresistible Force recently attempted to sow seeds of doubt into Bliss's partner, Charlotte Flair, questioning her trust in her tag team champion.

Based on the cohesion shown by Bliss and Flair this past Monday on Raw, Nia's words may have fallen on deaf ears, but this one-on-one match gives her a chance to back up her claims in the ring.

Carmelo Hayes v Kit Wilson

Carmelo Hayes is ready to put his business with The Miz behind him and prove, without a shadow of a doubt, that he is HIM.

He faces off tonight against Kit Wilson, who has recently appointed himself the "eradicator of toxic masculinity" in the SmackDown locker room. After hearing Hayes's confident—some would say egotistical—words last week, Wilson interjected to put Melo's ego in check, leading to this intriguing matchup.

How can I watch Saturday Night’s Main Event in the UK this weekend - and what time does it start?

So you want to stay up and rally Drew McIntyre on to start his story - admittedly at the expense of Cody Rhodes?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch this weekend’s event on Netflix, when it airs at 12am GMT on November 2 2025. On-demand repeats will be available shortly after the show’s initial broadcast.

Let’s go Drew, right?

