Alley Theatre to host How to Square a Circle next week

The national tour of How to Square a Circle, Aisling Ní Cheallaigh and Ronan Brady’s brand new blend of circus and theatre, is coming to the Alley Theatre on Thursday, January 9 2020.

Following international tours with Fidget Feet Aerial Dance and THISISPOPBABY, these home grown artists have created a stunning new production that boasts both beauty and raw physicality.

Staring Aisling and Ronan, directed by Raymond Keane and accompanied by the music and soundscapes of award-winning composer Alma Kelliher, How to Square a Circle explores the limits of the human body and soul in a manner that will both amaze and inspire.

How to Square a Circle is a heart-warming story of friendship, ego, love and the joys of a cup of tea.

With gravity defying acrobatics, aerial dance, cyr wheel and lots of laughter, two of Ireland’s leading circus performers prove that just because something is impossible, doesn’t mean it’s not worth trying.

Washington Square Times said the show is ‘a crowd favourite’, and the Guardian called it ‘miraculous’.

Panti Bliss said ‘Ronan is emblematic of how Ireland has changed… Aisling is a revelation’, while StageBuddy.com described them as ‘electrifying physical artists’.

The show is supported by The Arts Council of Ireland and Roscommon Arts Centre.

Tickets are on sale at £6 or family of four for £20 at www.alley-theatre.com or from the box office on 02871384444.

So don’t miss this amazing show!