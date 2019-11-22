Local tenor George Hutton to take to the Ulster Hall stage

George Hutton, renowned tenor from Derry, is performing an exclusive concert at Ulster Hall in celebration of Age NI’s 10 year anniversary.

A night of local talent, this event on February 6, 2020, will be an honourable nod to the great work of local charity, Age NI.

Derry tenor, George Hutton will take to the stage for Age NI's 10th anniversary concert, a Night of Celebration and Song, in the Ulster Hall on February 6 2020.

George Hutton has toured globally with the Columbia Artists production ‘The Five Irish Tenors’ selling out their first North American Tour in 2017. No stranger to the stage he has performed with Hozier, Glen Hansard, Tommy Fleming, Moya Brennan and Phil Coulter as we ll as touring mainland Europe and Canada with the critically acclaimed ensemble Anúna featuring on two albums Illumination and as a soloist on the album Revelation.

George explained: “I am absolutely honoured to have the opportunity to headline at the Ulster Hall alongside a group of very talented local choirs and musicians. It’s a dream come true for me, especially as I will also be launching my new album on the evening as well!

“What makes the evening extra special is that we’re coming together to support a very worthwhile cause, and helping Age NI be there for older people who have no one else to turn to. I’d encourage anyone looking for a great night out in Belfast to buy their tickets now, and get together to make a difference to older people who need it most.”

Ticket sales will go towards helping the charity provide vital advice, care and support to local older people. To find out more and to get your tickets, go to www.ageni.org or call the Ulster Hall Box Office on 028 9033 4455.