New members of the Northern Ireland Opera Studio are coming to Derry this Friday, December 6 to open the first production of their new season.

Entitled The Enchantress, the event will take place in Culturlann on St James’s Street, Derry (7.30pm).

A corrupt state, a spoiled prince, a woman of the stage...things are about to change in aristocratic Europe, when a womanising crown prince catches the eye of celebrated singer Vivien, whose independence threatens to upset the stately decorum.

Written by Irish-American composer Victor Herbert and two of his regular collaborators at a time when the suffrage movement was gaining strength in North America, this operetta has not lost its bite when commenting on inherited power and female ambition, while revelling in the nostalgia of old-world charm.

Enjoy luxurious waltzes and witty repartee in this rediscovery by one of the greatest figures of the American musical stage.

Tickets are £10. To book and for more information go to https://www.niopera.com/events/the-enchantress/

They’ll then take the show to Belfast for two further performances.