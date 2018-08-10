Never before seen 17th Century artefacts go on display in Derry

A number of items from 17th Century are to go on display at the Siege Museum in Derry for the first time.

The objects include a 17th century officer’s sword, a pike, cannon balls and artworks from the Relief of Derry and James II receiving the news of the landing of William Prince of Orange.

The artefacts were unearthed by Billy Moore, chairman of the Siege Museum Management Committee, on a recent visit to the museum collections store of Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Curator with Council’s Museum and Visitor Service, Roisin Doherty, said that council has been very keen to make their collections more accessible to the public.

She said it was “great that these important historical artefacts will help support the story of the Apprentice Boys by supplementing the existing gallery displays”.

Roisin added: “I am also delighted that as a result of Billy’s visit that we have been able to develop the relationship council has in supporting the Siege Museum in promoting the story of the city.

“The Siege Museum is a wonderful facility and a key addition to our heritage and tourism portfolio. Through its extensive range of artefacts and interactive displays it is a fascinating place to learn about key dimensions of the history and culture of our city.

“I, therefore, hope that these items will add to the excellent visitor experience at the museum, and provide a fuller appreciation of our rich and varied past.

“Indeed, in an age where everything is digitised or available online, I think it is vitally important that we keep real items of history and that people can come and view documents that are still readable or see items on display in their local museums.”

Billy Moore said that the items are an excellent addition in terms of showcasing the history of the Siege and the culture and traditions of the Apprentice Boys.

“I was delighted to be offered the opportunity by Roisin to visit the council’s museum collections store and to see if there were any artefacts relating to the Siege,” he said. “We unearthed a 17th century officer’s sword, a pike, two cannon balls and two artworks – a print of the Relief of Derry and one of James II receiving the news of the landing of William Prince of Orange. Importantly, these historical artefacts will significantly enhance the quality of our displays.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to welcome individuals and groups from all communities to the Siege Museum, where they can view and better understand our rich history.”