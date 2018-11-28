Waltzing through a Winter Wonderland: Market, dances, Santa and Procession all planned for Derry & Strabane

Mayor John Boyle, has advised local people of his specially arranged Christmas events across Derry and Strabane over the coming weeks.

MAYOR’S CHRiSTMAS TEA DANCES

The Mayor’s Christmas Tea Dances in the Guildhall will take place on December 5 and 18.

“I’m really excited about my Mayoral initiatives over the festive period which are a great opportunity for me to meet with members of the public and celebrate the build up to Christmas with them,” said Mayor Boyle.

“The Tea Dances have been a great way to socialise with people this year and get a chat to people of all ages about the issues that affect them, I hope as many people as possible can join me for a mince pie and a dance in the Guildhall in December.”

SANTA’S CIRCUS WORKSHOP

Santa’s Circus Workshop meanwhile will invite families to transport themselves into a winter wonderland at the Guildhall on Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 December from 12pm to 5pm.

Santa’s Christmas Workshop will invite youngsters to step into the majestic wonderland of Santa’s Christmas Workshop in the Guildhall with story-telling, Christmas crafts and an appearance from the man himself, Father Christmas.

This Saturday’s event in The Alley will include the screening of family Christmas movie ‘The Star’ at midday and a Starry Christmas Workshop from 2pm – 4pm with face painting, balloon modelling, arts and crafts, music and games and walkabouts.

GRAND CHRISTMAS PROCESSION

A Grand Christmas Procession through the city centre and the return of the popular Strabane Fayre are just some of the highlights in Derry City and Strabane District Council’s exciting programme of festive events for 2018.

The Grand Christmas Procession by LUXE at 6pm on December 15th is back after being particularly well received last year and will depart from the Christmas Markets in Guildhall Square and meander through the City Centre.

CHRISTMAS WINTERLAND MARKETS

The popular Christmas Winterland Markets in Guildhall Square will also make a welcome return from Thursday 13 – Sunday 16 December with a bar serving craft and artisan drinks, live music, kids entertainment and festive animation.

A new element to this year’s programme is the nightly Box Wonders performance from In Your Space from Thursday November 13th to Sunday December 16th when model toys will come to life from present boxes with a burst of colour light and sound when the Guildhall clock strikes 6 each night.

On Sunday December 16th a Mini Walkabout Procession in Waterloo Place and Guildhall Square from 4pm – 6pm will see King Wenceslas on stilts and six golden geese thrill the crowds of seasonal shoppers.

LITTLE DASH OF CHRISTMAS

The Mayoral festivities get under way with the ‘Little Dash of Christmas’ event at the Alley Theatre in Strabane this Saturday.

“The family themed ‘Little Dash of Christmas’ at the Alley and ‘Santa’s Circus Workshop’ at the Guildhall are an ideal way for youngsters to get involved in Christmas activities before the arrival of Santa Claus in homes across the City and District in Christmas Eve night,” the Mayor said.

Admission to Christmas movie ‘The Star’ at The Alley Theatre this Saturday at 12pm is £2 and tickets are available from the theatre box office.

For more detailed information and updates on Derry City and Strabane District Council’s family-friendly Christmas programme please visit www.derrystrabane.com/Christmas