Wurkhouse design competition launched

Local creative agency, Wurkhouse, have launched their first design competition for school and college pupils with a passion for design.

The contest will tie in with Wurkhouse’s participation in Derry and Dublin Pride and entrants must design a float to take part in both parades.

Troy Armour, CEO at Wurkhouse said: “For me, Pride is not just about the LGBT community, it’s about uniting people and celebrating them for being different, regardless of their gender, sexuality, race or religion. No one ever changed the world by being the same

as everyone else.”

He added: “We have a very diverse team here at Wurkhouse and its sister companies where we have ten different nationalities in our 30 strong team. It’s something that brings with it a broad range of opinions and problem-solving ideas. It’s something we are very proud of and we are delighted to be part of the national Pride celebrations this year.”

The competition is open to secondary school or college pupils up to age 18 and have an interest in design. The winner will work alongside a team of experienced graphic designers to bring their creation to life and will also be invited to take part in the float display.

For further information visit wurkhouse.com/pride