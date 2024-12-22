Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bullseye is back with a new host - just in time for Christmas.

Freddie Flintoff will host the revival of the beloved game show.

It is part of ITVs festive coverage.

You know what they say: You can’t beat a bit of Bully! And ITV have certainly taken this to heart - as they are bringing back the beloved gameshow Bullseye.

A new revival will help kick-off Christmas week on the broadcaster. Freddie Flintoff will be stepping into the shoes of Jim Bowen as the show returns to ITV for the first time in nearly 30 years.

It has been quite the winter of resurrections at ITV, first with You Bet! returning for the first time since 1997 this month as well. Bullseye is currently only planned as a Christmas special with just one episode commissioned so far.

When is Bullseye on ITV?

The 2024 Christmas revival will air on ITV1 today (Sunday December 22). The festive special is scheduled to begin at 6pm and will be on for an hour.

Freddie Flintoff hosts Bullseye Christmas Special on ITV | Graham Denholm/Getty Images

How to watch Bullseye 2024?

You can tune in to ITV1 at 6pm, while it will also be available live on ITVX. The broadcaster’s streaming service will also have the episode on catch up after it has finished.

What to expect from the Bullseye Christmas revival?

If you have ever watched the gameshow before, then the format will sound familiar to you. It will feature three pairs competing to take home Bully’s Mystery Star Prize.

Each pair will be made up of an amateur dart player, known as the ‘thrower’, and their team partner, the ’knower’. They will combine their skills, throwing darts at different game boards, whilst answering questions correctly for ‘points and prizes’.

Freddie Flintoff said: “'I love the darts and Bullseye was one of my favourite shows as a kid. Can't quite believe I'll get to host this Christmas special. You can't beat a bit of Bully!”

Katie Rawcliffe, Director of Entertainment & Daytime Commissioning ITV added: “Bullseye is back and we can’t wait to welcome Freddie Flintoff back to ITV too. It’s a real treat to have both as key parts of our Christmas schedule on ITV1 and ITVX this year.”

Is Bullseye revival a one-off?

ITV announced that it was commissioning a Bullseye Christmas special for 2024 as a one-off. But if it is a success, who knows!

What are you most excited to watch on the TV this Christmas? Let me know your picks by email: [email protected].