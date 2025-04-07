How to watch the Celebrity Big Brother live stream? ITV and YouTube details explained

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 7th Apr 2025, 13:23 BST
Celebrity Big Brother fans can get more with the live stream 👁
  • CBB is back and so is the daily live stream.
  • Fans can follow the action in the small hours.
  • But how can you watch along in 2025?

Celebrity Big Brother fans will have a new way to watch the daily live stream in 2025. ITV has announced a partnership with YouTube for the latest series of the reality show.

The new season will begin with the live launch episode today (April 7) - and the start time has been confirmed. CBB’s spin-off Late & Live will also be back and the presenters have been revealed.

A closer look at the inside of the Celebrity Big Brother house for 2025. A closer look at the inside of the Celebrity Big Brother house for 2025.
A closer look at the inside of the Celebrity Big Brother house for 2025. | Initial TV/ ITV

Listen now on Screen Babble: The Oscars - a year to forget? The White Lotus, Mystery Boxes and Harry Potter

ITV has offered a look inside the Celebrity Big Brother house ahead of the premiere. Take a virtual tour here.

The line-up has been ‘leaked’ before the live launch and it includes a former child star as well as a one-time Marvel villain. See the full list here.

How to watch Celebrity Big Brother Live Stream?

ITV/ STV will be broadcasting a new episode of the reality show nightly on Sundays to Fridays starting April 7. After it has finished, there will be even more over on ITV2 with Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live.

However if that isn’t enough there will also be a daily live stream - giving you even more of a glimpse inside the house. It will continue into the small hours.

The Celebrity Big Brother Live Stream will be on ITVX and STV Player - for viewers in Scotland. In a new addition for 2025, it will also be available to watch on YouTube.

Every episode of Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live will also be available via the platform on demand. Fans will also be able to enjoy the Celebrity Big Brother: Live Launch simulcast via YouTube plus the daily Celebrity Big Brother: Live Stream meaning everyone can get their Celebrity Big Brother fix wherever they choose to watch and enjoy it.

