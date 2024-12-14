Christmas songs: full list of UK’s official Christmas number ones from 1952 to present day
A Christmas playlist can be perfect to listen to while cooking, wrapping Christmas presents or to simply get us in the festive spirit.
Here we detail the UK’s favourite Christmas songs, the contenders for Christmas number one 2024 and every official Christmas number one since records began - for any last minute additions to your festive playlist.
What is the UK’s favourite Christmas song?
Fairytale of New York by The Pogues featuring Kirsty MacColl has been crowned the UK's favourite Christmas song of 2024, according to research conducted by PPL PRS.
The survey looked at which festive hits lift Brits’ spirits at Christmas time, and it was found that one in six Brits were partial to The Pogues' iconic Christmas tune. This was closely followed by Last Christmas by Wham! and All I Want for Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey.
Who are the contenders for Christmas number one 2024?
Last year, Wham! claimed the Christmas number one spot with Last Christmas - 39 years after the song's initial release.
The winner of this year's official Christmas number one will be announced live on BBC Radio 1's The Official Chart on December 28.
Ed Sheeran has released a new song called Under the Tree which is in with a chance of claiming the title. Perrie Edwards' song Christmas Magic could also claim the number one spot, with Kelly Clarkson’s new release You for Christmas also a contender.
Every official Christmas number one
1952 Here In My Heart Al Martino
1953 Answer Me Frankie Laine
1954 Let's Have Another Party Winifred Atwell
1955 Christmas Alphabet Dickie Valentine
1956 Just Walkin' in the Rain Johnnie Ray
1957 Mary's Boy Child Harry Belafonte
1958 It's Only Make Believe Conway Twitty
1959 What Do You Want to Make Those Eyes at Me For? Emile Ford and The Checkmates
1960 I Love You Cliff Richard and The Shadows
1961 Moon River Danny Williams
1962 Return to Sender Elvis Presley
1963 I want to Hold Your Hand The Beatles
1964 I Feel Fine The Beatles
1965 Day Tripper / We Can Work It Out The Beatles
1966 Green Green Grass of Home Tom Jones
1967 Hello, Goodbye The Beatles
1968 Lily the Pink The Scaffold
1970 I Hear You Knocking Dave Edmunds
1971 Ernie (The Fastest Milkman In The West) Benny Hill
1972 Long Haired Lover From Liverpool Jimmy Osmond
1973 Merry Xmas Everybody Slade
1974 Lonely This Christmas Mud
1975 Bohemian Rhapsody Queen
1976 When a Child Is Born (Soleado) Johnny Mathis
1977 Mull of Kintyre / Girls' School Wings
1978 Mary's Boy Child / Oh My Lord Boney M
1979 Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2 Pink Floyd
1980 There's No One Quite Like Grandma St Winifred's School Choir
1981 Don't You Want Me The Human League
1982 Save Your Love Renée and Renato
1983 Only You The Flying Pickets
1984 Do They Know It's Christmas? Band Aid
1985 Merry Christmas Everyone Shakin' Stevens
1986 Reet Petite Jackie Wilson
1987 Always on My Mind Pet Shop Boys
1988 Mistletoe and Wine Cliff Richard
1989 Do They Know It's Christmas? Band Aid II
1990 Saviour's Day Cliff Richard
1991 Bohemian Rhapsody / These Are the Days of Our Lives Queen
1992 I Will Always Love You Whitney Houston
1993 Mr Blobby Mr Blobby
1994 Stay Another Day East 17
1995 Earth Song Michael Jackson
1996 2 Become 1 Spice Girls
1997 Too Much Spice Girls
1998 Goodbye Spice Girls
1999 I Have a Dream / Seasons In the Sun Westlife
2000 Can We Fix It? Bob the Builder
2001 Somethin' Stupid Robbie Williams and Nicole Kidman
2002 Sound of the Underground Girls Aloud
2003 Mad World Michael Andrews and Gary Jules
2004 Do They Know It's Christmas? Band Aid 20
2005 That's My Goal Shayne Ward
2006 A Moment Like This Leona Lewis
2007 When You Believe Leon Jackson
2008 Hallelujah Alexandra Burke
2009 Killing in the Name Rage Against the Machine
2010 When We Collide Matt Cardle
2011 Wherever You Are Military Wives with Gareth Malone
2012 He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother The Justice Collective
2013 Skyscraper Sam Bailey
2014 Something I Need Ben Haenow
2015 A Bridge Over You The Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir
2016 Rockabye Clean Bandit
2017 Perfect Ed Sheeran
2018 We Built This City LadBaby
2019 I Love Sausage Rolls LadBaby
2020 Don't Stop Me Eatin' LadBaby
2021 Sausage Rolls for Everyone Ladbaby ft. Ed Sheeran and Elton John
2022 Food Aid LadBaby
2023 Last Christmas Wham!
