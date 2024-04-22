Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stephen Mallatratt’s adaptation of Susan Hill’s best-selling novel tells the story of a lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over his family by the spectre of a ‘Woman in Black’. He engages a young actor to help him tell his story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul. It begins innocently enough, but as they delve further into his darkest memories the borders between make-believe and reality begin to blur and the flesh begins to creep.

The production will star Malcolm James as Arthur Kipps and Mark Hawkins as The Actor.

Malcolm James returns to The Woman in Black having first played Arthur Kipps on a UK Tour and then at the Fortune Theatre. His other West End credits include The Mousetrap at St. Martin’s Theatre and Volpone at the National Theatre. His on-screen credits include HBO’s My Dinner with Herve, Secret Invasion on Disney+, the BBC’s Doctors and EastEnders, ITV’s Coronation Street and The Bill. On radio he has been heard on Letters to an Icon, The History Man and several afternoon dramas all on BBC Radio 4.

The Woman In Black poster.

The tour cast is completed by Jon de Ville (The Sound of Music UK Tour, Netflix’s Scoop, BBC’s Strike) as understudy Arthur Kipps and Dominic Price (The Woman in Black) as understudy The Actor.

Over 33 years The Woman In Black played over 13,000 performances in the West End and has been seen by over seven million people in the UK. In June 2019 the production celebrated its 30th Anniversary in London’s West End with a special gala performance.

Goosebumps. . . Scary . . . Terrifying. . these are just some words used by audiences to describe the West End’s second longest running play. Susan Hill’s The Woman In Black arrives at the Millennium Forum for a week-long run from Tues May 21. Will you dare to get a ticket?!