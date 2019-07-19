Get ready to bend and snap!

The Millennium Forum Youth Productions is gearing up for another smash hit performance when Legally Blonde opens at the North West’s premier theatre on Wednesday, July 24 for what promises to be the smash hit show of the summer.

Fifty of the city’s young stars of the future are already in rehearsals at the Forum in preparation for the performance of a lifetime which will see the latest musical production showcase their talents until Saturday, July 27.

Eighteen year-old Niamh Long and nineteen year-old Robert Kelly head the hugely talented local in the lead roles of Elle and Emmet in this brand new production of the hit musical.

Niamh has been performing on the stage since the age of 4. She made the final of the prestigious London based competition, West End Calling. Niamh is moving to London in September to study a degree in Dance and Musical Theatre at the prestigious Urdang Academy. She has played leading roles in many of her local productions such as Annie, Jekyll and Hyde, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers and Grease. Niamh played the title role of Christine Daae in the North West premiere of The Phantom of the Opera with DYMT, for which she was nominated and came runner up for the ‘Best Female singer’ in the all-Ireland AIMS Awards. Niamh also played the role of Rusty in Footloose with St Patrick’s Hall Musical Society and has recently finished playing the part of Maria in the company’s production of West Side Story. Nationally, Niamh has played the roles of Eponine in Les Miserables, performed in the Waterfront Studio in Belfast, Rusty in Footloose at the Grand Opera House, Belfast (BMDS), and the role of Mary Magdalene in DYMT’s production of Jesus Christ Superstar in An Grainan Theatre.

This is Niamh’s third year performing with the Millennium Forum Youth Productions having played Mrs Bedwin in Oliver!, Maria in West Side Story and Bombalurina in last year’s production of Cats.

Robert is currently a music student at Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford, where he currently holds the roles of Tenor Scholar and Music Society President. This will be Robert’s fifth project with Millennium Forum Youth Production’s having previously played the roles of Tony (West Side Story), Marius (Les Misérables), Bill Sykes (Oliver!) and Old Deuteronomy in last year’s production of Cats. He has also gained critical success nationwide, having earned an AIMS (Association of Irish Music Societies) Award as Best Male Voice for his portrayal of Marius in Belfast School of Performing Arts’ 2016 production of Les Misérables, staged in the Grand Opera House. Last year, Robert was nominated as the Best Male Voice in Ireland after his portrayal of the Phantom in the North-West premiere of The Phantom of the Opera with Donegal Youth Musical Theatre. He has also represented Great Britain having performed at the EU Parliament.

Recently, Robert has undertaken the roles of James Morrison (The Maiden City Festival) and Danny Zuko (Grease), while also appearing in other works such as United by History, Divided by Music, Flowers of the Forest, Handel’s Messiah and Duruflé’s Requiem. Other credits include Henry Jekyll and Edward Hyde (Jekyll & Hyde), Gideon (Seven Brides for Seven Brothers), Reuben (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat) and Luiz (The Gondoliers).

Based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the MGM motion picture, this fabulously fun international award-winning musical follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.

It is brought vividly to life by the Millennium Forum Youth Musical Theatre Group by arrangement with Music Theatre International (Europe).

This project is supported by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland and Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Legally Blonde performs at the Millennium Forum from Wed 24th to Sat 27th July. Tickets are now available from the Box Office. Telephone 71 264455 or visit millenniumforum.co.uk for bookings. It’ll be a crime to miss it!