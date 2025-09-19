As summer fades and the nights draw in, a new season of live music is about to take over Northern Ireland.

While areas such as Belfast boast massive venues like the SSE Arena, the real heart of the music scene often beats loudest in the more intimate spaces. This season, some of the world's most exciting acts are trading in the huge halls for the gritty charm of smaller, more personal haunts.

From the legendary Limelight to the iconic Empire Music Hall and hidden gems like the Black Box and Voodoo, these venues offer a chance to get up close and personal with a diverse range of artists. So why not, this autumn, discover the power of a packed, sweat-filled room and the magic of a crowd that's truly connected to the performance.

To help you navigate the season, we've compiled a definitive list of over 45 shows taking place in these more intimate venues. Whether you're a fan of indie, metal, folk, or punk, there's a gig for you in one of your city’s best-kept secrets.

Here is a look at just a few of the amazing artists you can catch.

1 . Bear’s Den (September 23) The indie-folk duo from London bring their beautifully layered harmonies and poignant lyricism to Belfast. Known for their heartfelt songwriting and cinematic soundscapes, this is a show for fans of intimate and moving live music. 📌 Limelight 1, 17 Ormeau Ave, Belfast BT2 8FB | FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Nekrogoblikon (September 23) Prepare for an unforgettable night of melodic death metal and pure chaos. The band, known for their elaborate stage shows and goblin mascot, promises a high-energy performance that’s both brutal and hilarious. 📌 Limelight 2, 17 Ormeau Ave, Belfast BT2 8FB | Bandcamp Photo Sales

3 . Lowkey (September 24) The legendary British-Iraqi rapper and activist returns to perform his politically charged and socially conscious hip-hop. Known for his powerful lyrics and passionate delivery, Lowkey's show is as thought-provoking as it is entertaining. 📌 Empire Music Hall, 42 Botanic Ave, Belfast BT7 1HP | Earth Agency Photo Sales