The feel-good musical returns to the city of Derry with a dazzling new cast and a fresh directorial vision to the world-renowned story.

The musical will star Joanne Clifton (Shrek the Musical) as the fierce yet fabulous Velma von Tussle.

Making their directorial debut is Brenda Edwards (We Will Rock You) who will bring new energy to the classic tale.

The famous American musical ‘Hairspray’ returns to the Millennium Forum from March 10-15 2025.

Hairspray follows the story of Tracy Turnblad and her friends as they dance their way through 1960s Baltimore, fighting for justice and equality.

‘Hairspray’ captures audiences hearts with its vibrant story of hope, love and the power of dance. With its high-energy performances and powerful message Hairspray is the perfect musical for those who believe in the power of change.

The musical features hit songs ‘Welcome to the 60s’, ‘You Cant Stop the Beat’ and ‘Good Morning Baltimore’.