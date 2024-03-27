‘Hairspray’ to return to Derry's Millennium Forum in 2025

The famous American musical ‘Hairspray’ returns to the Millennium Forum from March 10-15 2025.
By Ben Kennedy
Published 27th Mar 2024, 11:39 GMT
Updated 27th Mar 2024, 11:39 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The feel-good musical returns to the city of Derry with a dazzling new cast and a fresh directorial vision to the world-renowned story.

The musical will star Joanne Clifton (Shrek the Musical) as the fierce yet fabulous Velma von Tussle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Making their directorial debut is Brenda Edwards (We Will Rock You) who will bring new energy to the classic tale.

The famous American musical ‘Hairspray’ returns to the Millennium Forum from March 10-15 2025.The famous American musical ‘Hairspray’ returns to the Millennium Forum from March 10-15 2025.
The famous American musical ‘Hairspray’ returns to the Millennium Forum from March 10-15 2025.

Hairspray follows the story of Tracy Turnblad and her friends as they dance their way through 1960s Baltimore, fighting for justice and equality.

‘Hairspray’ captures audiences hearts with its vibrant story of hope, love and the power of dance. With its high-energy performances and powerful message Hairspray is the perfect musical for those who believe in the power of change.

The musical features hit songs ‘Welcome to the 60s’, ‘You Cant Stop the Beat’ and ‘Good Morning Baltimore’.

Tickets went on sale on Wednesday at 10am. Book at www.millenniumforum.co.uk

Related topics:DerryAmericanTickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.