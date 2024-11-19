Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ant and Dec have a ‘golden handcuff’ deal with ITV.

The pair get paid an eye-watering fee as part of their current three year deal.

The duo are on presenting duty for I’m a Celeb in Australia right now.

The John Lewis Christmas advert has been released, festive lights are being switched-on across the country and Ant and Dec are back on hosting duties in the jungle. It is safe to say that winter is firmly here.

The iconic presenting duo - who have been inseparable since starring on Byker Grove in the 1990s - have hosted I’m a Celebrity together for all but one of the hit reality shows 24 seasons. Dec and Holly Willoughby were the presenters in 2018.

But for viewers who watch ITV regularly, Ant and Dec will be super familiar faces as they are on hosting duties for a huge swath of shows for the broadcaster - including Britain’s Got Talent and I’m a Celeb. You might be wondering how much they get paid to present shows, let’s find out.

How much do Ant and Dec get paid by ITV?

I'm a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here presenters Ant and Dec. Photo by ITV. | ITV

The duo have what is called a ‘golden handcuff’ deal with ITV which means that they get paid a big lump sum for all their work for the channel - and not paid for each individual show. So the annual salary includes all of their presenting duties including I’m a Celebrity, as well as Britain’s Got Talent and more.

Hello! Magazine reports that the most recent deal they signed with ITV was a three year contract worth £40 million. Which works out at around £3.3m per month - not bad work if you can get it.

So because I’m a Celebrity runs for around three weeks, they will earn just shy of £3.3m for hosting the show this November and December. Coleen Rooney is reportedly the highest paid campmate this year, earning at least a whopping £1.5m for her stay in the jungle - according to the Evening Standard.

According to Capital, Ant and Dec could be in line for a pay bump when the deal is next renewed. The website reports that if the deal is extended, as expected, once the current one is up the amount they will be paid for another three years could be raised to an eye-watering £50 million.

What is Ant and Dec’s net worth?

Capital reported in 2023 that the pair are both worth around an estimated £62 million each - which includes an impressive property portfolio. This is of course all approximate and the actual amounts will never be made publicly available.

