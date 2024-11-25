This is who you voted to take on the Bush Tucker trial

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Public voted on the next Bush Tucker trial

The celebrity who will take on the challenge has been confirmed.

But what kind of trial will they face?

Tulisa will be the next star to will face a gruelling Bush Tucker trial in I’m a Celebrity, after ‘winning’ the latest public vote. The challenge will take place in Wednesday’s episode (November 27).

The N-Dubz singer and former X-Factor judge will take on Shock Around The Clock. Surely nothing terrible could be awaiting with such a cheery name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is doing the Bush Tucker trial tonight?

I'm a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here presenters Ant and Dec. Photo by ITV. | ITV

The public once again had the chance to vote on which campmates would have to take on the latest Bush Tucker trial last night (November 26). Tulisa has been voted to take on Shock Around the Clock.

It will take place in Wednesday’s episode (November 27).

What is the Bush Tucker trial?

It is called Shock Around the Clock and will see Tulisa have to answer general knowledge questions whilst placed in a moving clock dial with creepy crawlies.

What do you think of I’m a Celebrity so far? How is it living up to previous seasons - let me know by email: [email protected].