John Steinbeck Festival writing competition

Do you think you could be the next John Steinbeck?

Entries are now open for the first annual Dust Bowl Writing Competition, as part of the John Steinbeck Festival of Literature, Music and Film.

The Festival begins with schools from Derry, Coleraine, Limavady and Dungiven attending a free screening of ‘Of Mice and Men’ in the Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre on February 27 and February 28.

There will also be a public screening of East of Eden and a series of talks and music.

The talks kick off with Sam McBride, Political Editor of the Newsletter, and include Sorcha Pollak, Irish Times columnist.

Author and journalist Malachi O’Doherty will close the Festival with a talk on Saturday, February 28 from 8pm.

All talks are to be held ‘Upstairs in the Alex’ (Alexander Arms Hotel Limavady).

There will also be a chance to see ‘Local and Steinbeck Landmarks’ on a guided minibus tour.

The deadline for the Dust Bowl Writing Competition is on January 31.

In the spirit of John Steinbeck’s works entrants are invited to answer one of two questions and write about issues that have influenced them in today’s world (for example: racism, feminism, migration, economic and social issues).

The winner will be announced and presented with the inaugural Dust Bowl Writing Award on February 29 by special guest Mr O’Doherty.

Responses should be between 1200 and 1500 words and include the entrants name, address, phone number and indicate which question they are answering.

Contact steinbeckfestival@gmail.com for further details.