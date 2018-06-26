‘Lush! Classical’ and ‘We Are Together’ winners

The winners of the Derry Journal competition for tickets to the forthcoming epic Lush! Classical and We Are Together festivals at Ebrington can now be revealed.

The Journal teamed up with Lush & Legacy Promotions, who are staging both events, to offer two lucky readers the chance to win two tickets each to Lush! Classical, and another two lucky readers to win two tickets each to the ‘We Are Together’ festival.

Entries for both the Lush! Classical and We Are Teogether festival tickets.

And the winners are:

‘We Are Together’ winners:

Louise McCourt, Derry

Amelia Craig, Derry

Lush! Classical winners:

Joseph Healy, Derry

Irene Williams, Derry

Tickets have been selling fast for both of these summer festivals at Ebrington.

‘We Are Together,’ on Sunday July 15, takes place over three stages, with global DJ Paul Van Dyk headlining in his Derry debut.

Gareth Emery, Route 94, will also feature alongside local talent including Creggan’s own rising star Liam Melly , globe-trotting Limavady techno outfit LocalJam, Junior J, Strabane’s DJ Leoca and sax superstar, Lovely Laura, with Ben Santiago among others.

There are only a small amount of tickets left for ‘Lush! Classical’, which will see the Ulster Orchestra performing under conductor Cliff Masterson and featuring Brothers in Rhythm (Dave Seaman & Kylie Minogue’s musical director Steve Anderson) and Col Hamilton on Saturday July 21.

Tickets for both are available via www.ticketmaster.ie and www.kellysportrush.co.uk