To celebrate Nadine taking part in I'm A Celebrity 2019 we have come up with 14 things you may or may not know about her - enjoy!

1. School's out for our Nadine Before shooting to fame with Girls Aloud, Nadine Coyle attended Thornhill College.

2. Proud Derry Woman Nadine once lived in Larkhill just off the Steelstown Road in Derry.

3. Nadine's date of birth Nadine has the same birthday (June 15) as Friends actress Courteney Cox and President of China Xi Jinping.

4. Babe alert Ranked #35 in FHM 100 Sexiest Women 2005.

