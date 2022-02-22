Foyle Pride launches monthly fundraising social night

The monthly night will take place on the last Thursday of every month, starting this week, Thursday, February 24.

It has been a long two years of community separation caused by the pandemic, but with places opening up again, and with people feeling more confident going out, the committee decided that there’s no better time like the present to get the monthly nights started.

The nights are about increasing community connection and creating the opportunity for the LGBTQ+ community to get together and have some fun, all while raising money for this year’s Foyle Pride Festival.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s Foyle Pride Festival will happen from Monday, August 22 until Sunday 28, with the parade happening on Saturday, August 27. All at Foyle Pride are really excited to be getting back to in-person events at this year’s festival.

They would like to thank Rosie Joe’s for their support with the venue and music for the nights. This month’s night kicks off with the ‘Practical Prizes Bingo – just for fun’ from 9pm – 11pm and the night finishes with a DJ and dancing. Each month, they are hoping to have a different activity/act for the 9pm-11pm slot – so any suggestions from the community about what they want will be greatly welcomed.

To keep up-to-date with what’s happening check out Foyle Pride Festival on social media, or to go on the Foyle Pride mailing list email; [email protected]