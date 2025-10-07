With the run-up to Christmas underway - if the items that have started to appear in shops weren’t an indicator - why not treat yourself or that special someone you know to a ticket to one of the many sensational concerts that have already been confirmed for Northern Ireland in 2026?

The new year is already set to kick off with a bang with the likes of Biffy Clyro and Florence + The Machine looking to dust off those New Year’s cobwebs (some might call it a hangover), while mid-year sees the return to the Country 2 Country Festival and the arrivals of hallowed acts The Cure and Tori Amos.

It’d be rude not to also mention that ‘Mr Worldwide’ is also coming to Northern Ireland next year, so bald caps at the ready, everyone!

We’ve taken a look over Ticketmaster and other ticketing agents to bring to you 32 unmissable gigs from a diverse range of artists, with no doubt more to be announced shortly - so keep that calendar or planner you’ll undoubtedly be getting for Christmas on hand and start plotting your 2026 gig season from today.

1 . Biffy Clyro (January 9) Known for their incredible live energy and a massive back catalogue spanning over two decades, Biffy Clyro bring their signature blend of raw power and intricate musicianship to The SSE Arena. Expect a career-spanning set filled with fan favourites and huge anthems that will have the whole crowd singing along. 📌 The SSE Arena, 2 Queen's Quay, Belfast BT3 9QQ | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . White Lies (January 25) The atmospheric sounds of White Lies will fill The Limelight 1 for an intimate but powerful performance. The West London indie-rockers are celebrated for their dramatic post-punk soundscapes and soaring, synth-heavy choruses. This is your chance to see the band up close as they deliver a setlist showcasing their moody, magnificent hits. 📌 The Limelight 1, 17 Ormeau Ave, Belfast BT2 8HD | Neil Chapman Photo Sales

3 . James Arthur (January 31) Join multiplatinum-selling singer-songwriter James Arthur for an emotional and unforgettable evening at The SSE Arena. From his chart-topping breakthrough to his latest acclaimed releases, Arthur has captivated millions with his raw, soulful vocals and deeply personal lyrics. This is a show for anyone who loves powerful ballads and authentic, heartfelt performances. 📌 The SSE Arena, 2 Queen's Quay, Belfast BT3 9QQ | Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Photo Sales