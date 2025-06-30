Halfway through the 2025 UK summer festival season, don’t let the fact that many of your favourite acts are performing on the biggest stages mean that many of those illustrious acts won’t be undertaking their own shows once their obligations are complete.

From the otherworldly blackened shoegaze of Deafheaven to the irresistible funky charms of Nile Rodgers and CHIC, there is plenty happening in Northern Ireland before the end of the year - and then some.

We’ve taken a look over Ticketmaster to find the concerts across the region that you cannot afford to miss, with tickets still available for many of our choices that we’ve made - as of writing, in the case of Sam Fender (so don’t miss out.)

So here’s 53 picks for what we think you can’t afford to miss out seeing before the end of 2025 - have you gotten your tickets to any of these shows yet?

Wolfmother (July 2) Get ready for a night of electrifying, hard rock anthems as Australian rockers Wolfmother bring their raw energy and iconic riffs to Belfast! 📍 The Limelight 1, Belfast | Getty Images

Coheed and Cambria and Alexisonfire (July 8) Prepare for an epic double-bill as progressive rock masters Coheed and Cambria team up with post-hardcore legends Alexisonfire for a night of intricate musicianship and raw intensity! 📍 The Telegraph Building, Belfast | Getty Images

Mogwai (July 29) Immerse yourself in the captivating and often explosive instrumental soundscapes of Scottish post-rock pioneers Mogwai. A truly unique live experience awaits! 📍 Mandela Hall, Belfast | Ross McGibbon