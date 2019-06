Derry singer-songwriter Paul Casey is to headline an afternoon of music at Creggan’s Rath Mor Centre this Thursday (June 27).

The Revival Music Showcase is being hosted by Creggan Enterprises and will also feature Duozouk (aka Martin Coyle and Nikos Petsakos) and Caiqe (aka Caitlin Nash).

The entertainment gets underway at 12.30 p.m.

For more info, contact 028 71 373170.