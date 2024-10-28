Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Spotify is urging users to update their apps right now.

It comes as the popular streaming service prepares to drop its Wrapped 2024 round-ups.

Spotify’s annual wrap-up has been an event for users since 2016.

Spotify is preparing for the roll-out of its popular Wrapped round-up as we head towards the end of the year. The exact date remains under wraps - but I have played detective to see if I can figure it out based on past years.

Now the clocks have gone back and the nights will increasingly draw in, we are but a few weeks away from its arrival. Meaning, it won’t be long before you can stream Christmas music and guilty pleasures to your heart’s delight - without it showing on your statistics.

The tracking period will continue into the early weeks of November, based on prior years. Spotify has been insistent that it does not end when the curtain comes down on October - albeit there is not specific end date,

But we still have a bit more time to go before Spotify Wrapped actually arrives and the streaming giant has issued a warning to users. See below to find out more.

Spotify issues Wrapped warning to users

If you own a Spotify account, you will likely (or will in the coming days) receive a notification urging you to update the app. It starts: “2024 is almost a wrap”.

The streaming service then warns: “Don’t miss your chance to discover your top songs & artists of the year. Update the app to get Wrapped-ready.”

How to update Spotify?

It is quite simple, the pop-up notification has an “update now” button which you can press and it will take you to your phone/ tablet’s application store of choice (App Store for Apple devices, Play Store for Android users). However if you have yet to receive the notification - or dismissed it by mistake - you can go to your device’s app store manually and search Spotify.

Once you have found Spotify, you should have an option to update. This will make sure you have the latest version of the app before Wrapped arrives.

What happens if you don’t update?

Spotify isn’t clear on the implications if you leave your app on a prior version and don’t update it. However it does suggest that it will impact your Wrapped 2024 in some way, perhaps you will not get the full experience as intended if you fail to update your app in time.

Are you excited for Spotify Wrapped - or do you find it to be overrated? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].