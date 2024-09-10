This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Studio executives announce the great hunt for the next Harry, Ron and Hermione

A casting call has been announced for the upcoming HBO “Harry Potter” series.

The studio involved in the production are looking for younger performers to take on the roles of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

Interested? Here’s how your young family members can apply ahead of the 2024 deadline date.

As reported by USA Today, “The casting call is looking for actors who will be between the ages of 9 and 11 in April 2025 to play Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. To be considered, the actors must also be residents of the United Kingdom or Ireland, according to the studio.”

“"We are committed to inclusive, diverse casting," HBO said in the casting call. "For every role, please submit qualified performers, without regard to ethnicity, sex, disability, race, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other basis protected by law unless otherwise specifically indicated."

The roles in the original movie franchise made household names of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, however they so far will not be returning to their roles, with Radcliffe stating during an interview with People Magazine that he is “definitely not” going to be involved, however is looking forward to the HBO series.

“[...] I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I'm very excited to have that torch passed," he added. "But I don't think it needs me to physically pass it.”

How do I apply for the “Harry Potter” HBO series casting call?

Those wishing a chance to try out for the role will need to send two videos by October 31 2024 to Cast It Talent - the first being a 30 second (maximum) video including a short story or poem of the applicants choosing with the only stipulation being it can not be anything from the Wizarding World franchise.

The second video requires the applicant to introduce themselves, including details of their date of birth, height and where they live. The video, one minute maximum this time, should also include a part where the applicant describes any family member, friend or pet they are particularly close to.

"Please record the videos in a quiet, well-lit room against a plain, neutral background," the studio said. "Make sure we can see their face really clearly!"

The applicant can wear whatever they like or feel comfortable in, according to HBO. The videos should be in landscape format, with the child's head and shoulders taking up the frame, the studio said.

All applications also need to be undertaken in the applicant's normal voice, regardless of accents, and need to be submitted by a parent or guardian.

The Harry Potter HBO series is expected to debut in 2026, with seven seasons planned - one for each book. But if you’re impatient, ITV X has the original run of cinema releases available to stream now.