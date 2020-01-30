The Baby Shark Show comes to town

The Baby Shark Show featuring The Little Mermaid & Friends is coming to the Millennium Forum and the Alley Theatre next month.

Dive deep down under the sea in this all new mystical, magical adventure of Baby Shark & The Little Mermaid!

Baby Shark is feeling adventurous and wonders what life is like away from his family, but as he wanders deeper into the ocean, things don’t go exactly as planned.

On his travels he meets Eugene the rock and roll singing crab, two swashbuckling, troublesome pirates Calypso and Caspian, The Owl and the Pussycat – all who either try to help him or dare to lead him astray.

Can Baby Shark find his way back to his family before he swims too far? Only you and The Little Mermaid can help him!

Packed with singalong songs, nursery rhymes and lots of audience interaction, this brand new colourful tale from Jolly Promotions promises to be lots of fun for little ones and adults.

The show will be live at the Alley on Saturday, February 15 (1pm) and there will be two shows at the Millennium Forum on February 29 (12.30pm and 3pm).

Tickets are £11.50 go to https://www.millenniumforum.co.uk or https://www.alley-theatre.com/