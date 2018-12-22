Acclaimed Derry actresses to stage Alternative Christmas performance

Two acclaimed Derry actors are to stage their Alternative Christmas Stories locally and across Northern Ireland over the coming week.

Sorcha Shanahan and Gemma Walker Farren, who founded the ‘MakeyUppers’ comedy storytelling outfit, will present their “radical, amusing and sometimes horrifying alternative Christmas” at Echo Echo Dance Theatre in Derry this Sunday, December 23, and the Alley Theatre in Strabane on Saturday, December 29.

Prior to this, the actors, who have previously performed at the Edinburgh Festival, will take the show to the Accidental Theatre in Belfast tomorrow, Saturday.

A spokesperson for the production said: “Gemma and Sorcha have created a radically unique show that explores Christmas traditions like you’ve never seen them before.”

The ‘MakeyUppers’ have previously gained acclaim for their ‘Alternative Bedtime Stories.’

For more information on the events and how to book check out their website www.makeyuppers.com