39 great pictures from Derry's first ever Galliagh Féile 5K

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal and Jim McCafferty Photography.
1. Competitors take part in the inaugural Galliagh Féile 5K road race on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney
Competitors take part in the inaugural Galliagh Féile 5K road race on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
2. Foyle Valley's Sean O'Donnell (66) and Gary Brady (95), Spartans Aidan Healy (69) and Mark Tourish (7) Rise Running Club. Photo: George Sweeney
Foyle Valley's Sean O'Donnell (66) and Gary Brady (95), Spartans Aidan Healy (69) and Mark Tourish (7) Rise Running Club. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
3. Finn Valley's Ita Kelly (61) and Cara Doran (101) Foyle Valley. Photo: George Sweeney
Finn Valley's Ita Kelly (61) and Cara Doran (101) Foyle Valley. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
4. Competitors take part in the inaugural Galliagh Féile 5K road race on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney
Competitors take part in the inaugural Galliagh Féile 5K road race on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney