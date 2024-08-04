39 great pictures from Derry's first ever Galliagh Féile 5K

By Brendan McDaid
Published 4th Aug 2024, 09:09 BST
Pictured are participants in the first ever Galliagh 5k organised as part of the Galliagh Féile.

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal and Jim McCafferty Photography.

Competitors take part in the inaugural Galliagh Féile 5K road race on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

Foyle Valley's Sean O'Donnell (66) and Gary Brady (95), Spartans Aidan Healy (69) and Mark Tourish (7) Rise Running Club. Photo: George Sweeney

Finn Valley's Ita Kelly (61) and Cara Doran (101) Foyle Valley. Photo: George Sweeney

Competitors take part in the inaugural Galliagh Féile 5K road race on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

