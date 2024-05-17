53 great pictures from Derry's Maritime Festival ahead of summer 2024 return

By Brendan McDaid
Published 17th May 2024, 12:45 BST
Updated 17th May 2024, 13:28 BST
It’s been two years and excitement is building ahead of the Maritime Festival returning to Derry’s quayside next month.

The popular, free to attend festival will be staged over four days along the River Foyle from June 27 to 30, and here’s some photos from previous festivals to get everyone in the mood.

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Some of the large crowds visiting the Foyle Maritime Festival. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2229GS – 053

1. Some of the large crowds visiting the Foyle Maritime Festival. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2229GS – 053

Some of the large crowds visiting the Foyle Maritime Festival. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2229GS – 053 Photo: George Sweeney

A colourful marina during the Foyle Maritime Festival. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2229GS – 095

2. A colourful marina during the Foyle Maritime Festival. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2229GS – 095

A colourful marina during the Foyle Maritime Festival. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2229GS – 095 Photo: George Sweeney

Some of the large attendance at the Foyle Maritime Festival. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2229GS – 005

3. Some of the large attendance at the Foyle Maritime Festival. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2229GS – 005

Some of the large attendance at the Foyle Maritime Festival. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2229GS – 005 Photo: George Sweeney

Some of the crowds who attended the Foyle Maritime Festival. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2229GS – 010

4. Some of the crowds who attended the Foyle Maritime Festival. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2229GS – 010

Some of the crowds who attended the Foyle Maritime Festival. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2229GS – 010 Photo: George Sweeney

