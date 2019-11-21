A Black Box Theatre show of Chicago? Yeah, sure Baby!

A special Black Box Theatre production of Chicago is set to open at The Playhouse next week.

Set in the round in The Playhouse’s simple, accessible play space, the Broadway hit will be given a new atmospheric intimacy.

Ensemble member Aodhan Kehoe rehearsing for The Playhouse production of 'Chicago'.

The famed story of murder, greed, corruption, violence, exploitation, adultery and treachery will run at The Playhouse from Tuesday, November 26 to Sunday, December 1.

This dynamic new production will give an up close and personal look at the show, placing the audience inside the action and heat of the roaring “jazz hot” 20s.

Featuring the best of local talent, including participants in the Aloysius fund for Theatre, the production will be directed by Kieran Griffiths, musically directed by Maurice Kelly, with choreography by Nadine Hegarty.

Ríana Lynch will play the role of Nightclub star Velma, who enlists the help of prison matron Mama Morton (played by Aimee McMenamin) and slickster lawyer Billy Flynn (played by Warren McCook), preparing the world for a splashy showbiz comeback in the production of the Broadway hit.

Merry Murderesses Tori Messenger rehearsing for The Playhouse production of 'Chicago'.

Charming, funny, vulnerable, timid Amos Hart will be played by Daniel McCafferty, Ashton Murphy will play driven chorus girl Roxie, and Danielle McElroy will play Mary Sunshine, joining Merry Murderesses Tori Messenger, Ezra Orr, Faye Deering, Natalie Armstrong, Siobhan McParland, and Rachel Harley.

Ensemble cast for the piece includes Molly Duffy, Aodhan Kehoe, Anna McCormack, Conan Hamilton and Lia-Della Friel.

“We love that our black box theatre always succeeds in connecting the audience to the performers in a purposeful and uninterrupted way,” Director Kieran Griffiths said.

“So be sure to join us and everyone’s favourite rival vaudevillian murderesses and get locked up with us in Cook County Jail!”

‘Chicago’ will run from Tuesday, November 26 to Sunday, December 1. To book contact The Playhouse Box Office on (028)71268027 or at www.derryplayhouse.co.uk.