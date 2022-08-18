Access to ‘Tree of Dreams’ in Redcastle to be opened up the public for ‘magical’ event
Anyone who has travelled through Redcastle will be familiar with the magnificent ‘big tree’ that stands alone in a field overlooking the Foyle.
The tree has stood for centuries and next weekend, Billy Doherty - the farmer who owns the field - in conjunction with Redcastle Village Association is opening it to allow everyone to enjoy and embrace this ancient oak.
Titled ‘The Tree of Dreams,’ the open day will take place on August 27 and August 28 from 10am to 6pm and young and old will be able to see the tree up close and snap some great pictures.
The event will also help raise vital funds for Lifeline Inishowen,
Most Popular
Tanya McColgan of the Redcastle Village Association said Mr Doherty approached them offering to open access to the tree between harvesting and ploughing. They jumped at the chance and Tanya said they are delighted that people will be able to ‘enjoy and embrace the magic.;’
The tree, which is estimated to be between 200-300 years old - is an iconic landmark in the area and has featured in many wonderful photographs.
Everyone is welcome to go along on the day and local business Leisureland has kindly offered parking facilities.