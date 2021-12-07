Booking information for free Mayor’s Magical Christmas at the Guildhall in Derry

Mayor Warke has invited local families to a free festive themed event featuring Christmas entertainment and a special visit from Santa and Mrs Claus.

The Mayor’s Magical Christmas event takes place in the Guildhall next Friday, Saturday and Sunday December 17th, 18th and 19th. Bookings will open this Friday, December 10. (See details below).

Friday’s event will be a sensory evening from 5pm – 8pm before the programme opens to the wider public on Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 5pm each day.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor Alderman Graham Warke attempts to discover wether he is on Santa's naughty or nice list at the launch of this years programme of events. Picture Martin McKeown. 09.11.21

Mayor Warke, expressed his delight at welcoming local families back to the Guildhall.

“One of the highlights for me over the entire Christmas period is my own Mayoral initiative where I am delighted to invite Mr and Mrs Claus and their busy Elves to join us in the Guildhall,” he said.

“It will feature an enchanting puppet performance of The Gingerbread Man by Banyan Theatre and fun and games with Santa’s Circus Elves.

“Mrs Claus will be telling her North Pole Tales while Santa will also be taking time out from his hectic schedule at this time of the year to meet local children.”

Due to limited capacity, all attendees (including parents and children in prams) must have a ticket.

Tickets for the event can be booked on a first come first serves basis from Friday December 10th at www.derrystrabane.com/Christmas.

This weekend will also see the concluding week of the Walled City Markets at Guildhall Square.

The markets take place on the first two weekends of December offering unique handmade crafts, mouth-watering local artisan food and scrumptious, tasty treats.