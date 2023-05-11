Buncrana parkrun to host special event celebrating the life of Derry native Ciaran Caldwell

Ciaran Caldwell sadly passed away on May 14 2022.

Those taking part on Saturday will be gathering from 9am for a 9.30am start.

A spokesperson said: “Ciaran was a great friend and inspiration, who gave huge support to the establishment of parkrun in Buncrana, and we look forward to welcoming many of his family and friends to this event. Refreshments will be provided and Spirit of parkrun awards will be presented in his honour.

The late Ciaran Caldwell.

“Buncrana parkrun is held every Saturday and all are welcome to join us for a free timed 5k walk or run along the shore path from the play area at Aileach Road.

“Ciaran was a great proponent of the couch to 5k - so he would be delighted to see you there, no matter how unfit you feel! Babies in buggies, children, partially sighted and walkers with dogs (on a short lead) all welcome.”

In a beautiful tribute to Ciaran last year, his friend Liz Le Masurier wrote: “Derry City produces great people. You’ve been through a furnace up there, and diamonds are created by extreme heat. Generous, good humoured, kind hearted and loyal; visionary and passionately supportive of their cause. For Ciaran, that cause was parkrun, and he threw himself fully into supporting every participant and in embracing the spirit of volunteerism wholeheartedly.

"When Buncrana parkrun launched, Ciaran was there from the start. He committed himself for over two years before the pandemic to building up our core team in Buncrana, and worked hard, volunteering and mentoring each role. He was Run Director many times in the first two years, gained many friends in Buncrana, and had a huge hand in helping turn our parkrun into the great community success it is today.

