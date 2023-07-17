Burt Red Cross offering health checks at their coffee morning
Burt Red Cross are hosting a coffee morning in St Mary’s Hall, Burt on Sunday, July 23 from 12-2pm.
Nurses, Advanced Paramedics and EMTs will be available to carry out health checks such as blood pressure etc. There will also be kids’ activities on the day, including face painting and games.
Everyone is invited to call in for a chat and enjoy a bowl of soup, cup of tea or coffee and tray bakes. Don’t forget to bring a friend – or two or three.