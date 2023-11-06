Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Santa has a busy time ahead, as he will make his way around the Borough to mark the beginning of Christmas celebrations.

Festivities will take place in Limavady on Saturday, November 18, at the Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Santa’s Grotto will be in Limavady at Drumceatt Square, RVACC, on the same day from 2pm.

Santa joins the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan, Fraser Caithness (9) and Hugo Caithness (6) as they launch Council’s Christmas events programme. A host of festive family-friendly events will take place in Ballymoney, Ballycastle, Limavady and Coleraine.

The Christmas parade will proceed through Limavady from Irish Green Street via Rathbrady Road, Roemill Road, Catherine Street, Linenhall Street, Main Street, Connell Street and Irish Green Street, from 4.45pm on Saturday, November 18.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Steven Callaghan said: “I am very much looking forward to welcoming families to our traditional Christmas programme of events, helping to spread festive cheer throughout the Borough.

“There will be something for people of all ages to enjoy, with parades, Santa’s Grotto and of course our Christmas light switch ons, creating a wonderful atmosphere in our town centres. These events are a fantastic opportunity to bring people together for some festive family fun, as well as supporting our local traders.”

In addition to the main events, there will be community festive events taking place in November and December in local towns and villages, supported by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Children who have additional needs can enjoy a pre-booked ‘Quiet Time’ in the four towns.